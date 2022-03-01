﻿QC vet office turns stray dogs into service animals

The Quezon City Veterinary Department (QCVD) has started training rescued stray dogs as well as those surrendered by their owners to become community service animals.

A dog will undergo a three-day observation and Safety Assessment for Evaluating Rehoming (SAFER) test prior to training.

The SAFER test identifies the dog’s comfort level when restrained and touched, and assesses its reaction to new experiences including movement and sound stimuli, bite inhibition, behavior around food and toys, and arousal level toward other dogs and animals.

The QCVD rescues nearly 60 dogs per day, including those given up by owners.

After the dogs pass the health screening for common animal diseases such as parvovirus, distemper, transmissible venereal tumor, mange, and parasitism, they will qualify for the Rehabilitation and Adoption Program that will teach basic behavior, obedience, and socialization.

Dogs that satisfactorily pass the assessment are placed for immediate adoption, while some are trained further for emotional support and community service, according to the QCVD on Monday.

“The dogs are monitored daily by trainers to check on their progress and establish their suitability for placement in city government-run institutions, including community care and rehabilitation facilities,” City Veterinarian Dr. Ana Marie Cabel said in a statement.

Since the establishment of the QC Animal Care and Adoption Center in November 2021, the city has already partnered with the Quezon City Police District and Bureau of Fire Protection. These agencies will be the first recipients of select sheltered dogs that they will further train as a drug, bomb-sniffing, and rescue dogs.

