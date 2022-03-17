﻿QC trike drivers, operators get fuel voucher

A total of 3,982 registered members of the Quezon City Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) have received fuel vouchers from the city government to help cushion the effects of the successive increases in the prices of fuel products.

Mayor Joy Belmonte during her birthday on Tuesday distributed fuel vouchers amounting to PHP500 to the first batch of eligible TODA members.

She said the voucher will help alleviate the burdens of small tricycle operators and drivers amid the recent spike in fuel prices.

“While we are waiting for the fuel subsidy promised by the national government, we recognize the urgent need to help one of the most vital transportation sectors in our city,” Belmonte said.

The city government will continue the distribution of fuel vouchers to other TODA members until Thursday.

The city council recently passed an ordinance that provides a fuel subsidy program to over 25,000 members of the QC TODA.

In the ordinance, each of the qualified tricycles-for-hire shall receive a fuel subsidy of PHP1,000 in the form of a fuel voucher that will be distributed by the QC Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management (TFTTM) through the city’s Tricycle Regulatory Division.

However, its implementing rules and regulations in the distribution process have yet to be finalized by the city council.

Meanwhile, Belmonte encouraged its residents, especially the motorists, to avail of the free rides being offered by the city government through the Q City Bus System to save on fuel.

The city’s free ride program launched amid the community restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic continues to operate in the following routes.

Route 1: Quezon City Hall to Cubao; Route 2: Quezon City Hall to LITEX; Route 3: Welcome Rotonda to Aurora Blvd./Katipunan; Route 4: Quezon City Hall to Gen. Luis; Route 5: Quezon City Hall to Mindanao Ave. Via Visayas Ave.; Route 6: Quezon City Hall to Gilmore; Route 7: Quezon City Hall to Ortigas Avenue Extension; and Route 8: Quezon City Hall to Muñoz.

The buses ply their routes every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belmonte said the city’s bus augmentation program provides an efficient mode of transportation, helps ease traffic congestion, and lessen the transportation expenses of commuters.

Source: Philippines News Agency