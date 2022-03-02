﻿QC retains full vaccination requirement despite Level 1 status

Indoor establishments in Quezon City will bar adults not yet fully vaccinated despite the Alert Level 1 status on March 1 to 15.

The updated guidelines released Tuesday said although full capacity will be allowed indoors, all adult participants, guests, and employees must be fully vaccinated in restaurants and other food establishments; personal care facilities including barbershops, spas, and aesthetic clinics; and sports or exercise facilities, including gyms, fitness studios and swimming pools.

Unvaccinated adults shall be limited to outdoor facilities, which are defined as without walls.

Only fully vaccinated individuals may participate in contact sports, whether outdoor or indoor.

Indoor cinemas and movie houses will prohibit adult individuals who are not fully vaccinated while shopping malls shall require vaccination and identification cards prior to entry.

If the customer does not have a vaccine card, the mall must record the name, contact number, and village of the unvaccinated person and submit the same to the city government for vaccination purposes.

Wearing of masks, except in certain situations like when eating or drinking, and physical distancing must be observed at all times, the city government reminded.

Minors are still restricted from going out from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency