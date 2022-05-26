QC residents urged to get 2nd booster shot

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday urged her eligible constituents not to hesitate to get the second booster shot against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Belmonte emphasized the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the booster shots, especially with the emerging new Omicron subvariants.

“Sa mga kuwalipikado na para sa second booster, agad magtungo sa ating mga vaccination center sa malls man o health centers, lalo na ang ating front-liners, senior citizens at mga immunocompromised na indibidwal (To those qualified to get the second booster shot, please go to our vaccination centers whether in malls or health centers, especially for our front-liners, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals),” Belmonte said in a text message to the Philippine News Agency.

As of Monday, Belmonte said the city government has already administered a total of 6,234 Covid-19 second booster shots.

Following the detection of an Omicron subvariant in the Philippines, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged local government units to strengthen vaccination programs.

Belmonte said the public should not be complacent and never underestimate the threat of Covid-19 despite the decline in the number of cases.

“Huwag nating sayangin ang sandali at makiisa tayo sa pagpigil ng anumang surge sa ating bansa (Let us not waste the opportunity and cooperate with the government’s efforts to prevent any surge to happen in the country),” Belmonte said.

