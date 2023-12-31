QC police chief assures zero tolerance vs. indiscriminate firing

MANILA: Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan on Sunday reiterated his warning to cops not to engage in indiscriminate firing in welcoming the new year. He said those who will be involved in indiscriminate firing will be immediately apprehended and face subsequent charges, both administratively and criminally. "To the men and women of QCPD, let us exercise the utmost caution and refrain from using firearms as part of the New Year's celebration. We must ensure the safety of our community to avoid any untoward incidents, and we must serve as an example for the community by celebrating responsibly,' Maranan said in a news release. He said there are alternative and safe means of celebrating that won't pose risks to public safety. He also called on the public to abide by Republic Act 7183, the law regulating the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices. To further ensure the safety of residents, QCPD has designated specific areas w here firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices will be permitted. In Fairview, they are the SSS Village open space, Namapa basketball court, Balikatan court, Fairmont clubhouse, UNFHAI clubhouse and Drachma open space. Cubao Police Station-7 designated the areas in front of Barangay Socorro Hall, Murphy Market and Barangay San Roque Hall, and Barangay San Martin de Porres covered the court. Anonas Police Station-9 assigned K-10th St. corner Kasing-Kasing St., K-H St., open area in front of the village hall, Aguho St., Batino St. corner Aurora Blvd., open basketball court, BPI open area, Kaingin 1, Kaingin 2, Pansol Plaza, Area 2 and Area 6 open areas, Maginhawa St. and V. Luna Extension, University Avenue, Pook Palaris, Area 17 open area, and open park. Kamuning Police Station-10's designated areas are Roces Avenue, Rotonda, Scout Chuatoco corner Scout Reyes Streets, Kamuning Road corner 11th Jamboree St., and NIA Road corner BIR Road. Project 6 Police Station-15 approved areas are SM North rooftop and Trinoma Mall rooftop, while Pasong Putik Police Station-16 assigned the Robinsons Novaliches rooftop. 'The QCPD seeks the cooperation of the public to report any violations promptly to the authorities and urges residents to explore alternative ways to celebrate the New Year without resorting to the use of illegal firecrackers. By adhering to this prohibition, a safer and more secure environment for everyone will be ensured,' Maranan said. Source: Philippines News Agency