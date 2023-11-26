QC, Pasig bettors claim lotto jackpots

Two lucky bettors from Quezon City and Pasig City have already claimed their jackpots for separate lotto draws, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Sunday. In a news release, the PCSO said a 50-year-old from Quezon City, who has played the lotto for nearly three decades, hit the jackpot in the MegaLotto 6/45 draw on Nov. 6, winning PHP107,506,074.20 for the combination 13-31-16-01-25-10. He claimed his cheque at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City on Nov. 10. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old former overseas worker from Pasig City has also claimed his prize amounting to PHP21,966,450.20 after winning in the Sept. 21 Lotto 6/42 draw. He said he has been trying his luck since 1995. In 2018, he nearly hit the jackpot with five winning numbers, fueling his desire to keep trying. Both winners said the numbers are the birthdates of their relatives. They plan to open up business ventures. To avoid forfeiture, winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prizes as specified i n Republic Act 1169, otherwise known as the PCSO Charter. Jackpots can be claimed at the main office only upon presentation of the winning ticket and two government-issued identification cards. The public is encouraged to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs. Source: Philippines News Agency