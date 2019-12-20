QC ops ‘devastating blow’ to communist movement: AFP

MANILA The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday called the recent successful neutralization of two ranking leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) in Quezon City as a devastating blow to the communist movement.

"The AFP, together with its PNP (Philippine National Police) counterparts, has struck yet another devastating blow to one of the groups that is determined to carry out liquidation missions against government officials from the security sector in Manila and other key cities," said AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, in a message to reporters.

The rebel leaders, identified as Eleuterio Sadyaw Agmaliw alias "Omeng", leader of the "Kilusang Larangan Gerilya ng Sierra Madre"; and Freddie Daileg alias "Poldo", Deputy Secretary Larangan Gerilya Platun 1 of Central Luzon Regional Committee; died when they shot it out with lawmen serving the warrants for their arrest around 3: 30 a.m. Thursday.

Also killed in the operation was an unidentified companion of the two while wounded were two police officers.

"Residents near their safehouse in Damong Maliit, Novaliches were relieved to know that these fugitives who are wanted for destructive arson, murder, frustrated murder, and rebellion were neutralized," Arevalo added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

"The AFP will be unrelenting in our operations to get these terrorists lurking in the outskirts of the city waiting for the opportune time to strike," he said.

Arevalo also lauded the people in the community for the valuable information and the diligence and dedication of Filipino soldiers and policemen that led to the successful operation.

Recovered from the slain rebel leaders were a loaded M-16 automatic rifle; two pistols with loaded magazines; two fragmentation grenades; components for an improvised explosive device; cellphones; a laptop and subversive documents. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency