QC, Manila revert curfew schedule to 10 pm-5 am

The city governments of Quezon City (QC) and Manila have reverted their curfew hours to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday with the extension of the general community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR).

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, in a memorandum issued on Monday, said still exempted from the curfew are those who are out for purposes of work, or are on the way home from work; those dealing with emergencies; and those who are out for purposes of air or sea travel.

The memorandum added that “essential activities, such as but not limited to market bagsakan, food takeout and delivery, pharmacies, hospitals, convenience stores, and market operations may operate on a 24-hour basis.”

On a case-to-case basis, specific barangays in QC may request the city government for authority to be able to impose a stricter curfew in their areas.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso issued Executive Order 37, re-imposing curfew in the city of Manila from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

To recall, Metro Manila mayors agreed on a uniform curfew hour in the NCR on August 19 under the GCQ to contain the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Simula September 1, iaakyat na muli ang curfew sa 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Starting September 1, we will move the curfew hours to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) unless you are an APOR or authorized person outside of residence,” Domagoso said in a Facebook live on Monday.

He noted that this is the general curfew and that the curfew for minors still stays.

Domagoso said with the adjustment of the curfew hours, he hopes to stimulate economic activity in the city.

He said this means more time for businesses in Manila to operate and help the economy to recover.

“Logic behind it ay para mas madagdagan ang oras ng paghahanapbuhay, pagtatrabaho at pagnenegosyo (The logic behind it is to add more time for livelihood, work, and businesses),” Domagoso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency