QC issues MECQ guidelines for residents, businesses

After the National Capital Region was placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine on May 16, the local government of Quezon City released its guideline for its residents as well as in all workplaces located in the city.

In a memorandum released May 18, the Quezon City government detailed its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing and public health measures to be implemented during the MECQ.

For businesses, arrangements in workplaces should be adopted to enable both workers and customers to maintain safe physical distancing, even in the course of public transactions.

The guideline states that “dividers shall be placed between workstations to prevent physical contact; furniture should be rearranged to minimize face-to-face interaction (e.g. workstations with back-to-back seating arrangements); and that marshals should be deployed to manage personal movement accordingly”.

Establishments should also provide a thermal scanning and hand sanitizing stations at their entry and exit points.

High-touch objects and surfaces should be regularly disinfected, aside from designating a disinfection day, one day per week for thorough disinfection.

Regular health checks of all employees should also be done by the management, while the company medical staff should be equipped with proper personal protective equipment.

While there is no mandatory requirement to test every single worker for Covid-19, businesses with less than 10 workers must require their employees to undergo a health screening.

Businesses with 10 or more workers should submit their health programs within the first week of their operation.

This should include the company’s plan for a health check, Covid-19 protocol and prevention and safety measures including disposal of infectious wastes.

The health program should be submitted through email to the City Health Department at HealthDept@quezoncity.gov.ph and the Business Permits and Licensing Department at BPLD@quezoncity.gov.ph.

A health and safety officer must be assigned in all workplaces to ensure compliance of the guideline, and the usual occupational health and safety standards and regulations.

The general public must always observe established health measures during the modified ECQ such as frequent hand washing. Safe physical distancing should also be observed.

The memo states that everyone should “maintain at least a 1.5 to two-meter distance between persons and to avoid going to crowded and confined places”.

Wearing of face mask is a must whenever in public places.

As promoted by the Department of Health (DOH), mouth and nose should always be covered when coughing or sneezing, to avoid spreading of the virus.

“All persons with even mild symptoms of cough, headache, fever, or shortness of breath should self-isolate immediately, to the extent possible, and not report for work. Affected persons may proceed to any health center for health screening to determine whether they should be tested for Covid-19,” the memorandum states.

Republic Act 11332 mandates businesses to promptly report to the City Health Department of any suspected, probable, or confirmed Covid-19 cases among their workers, via email to HealthDept@quezoncity.gov.ph or by phone to 8703-2723 and 8703-8794.

