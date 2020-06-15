QC issues add’l guidelines on ‘public safety hour,’ transpo

A day before the imposed general community quarantine (GCQ) expires, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte issued additional guidelines on June 15.

According to the memorandum released by the Office of the Mayor, these guidelines shall supplement the earlier issued GCQ guideline last May 29.

Starting Monday, the city has imposed a public safety hour which starts from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Exempted from this guideline include those who are out for purposes of work or dealing with emergencies.

Those who are traveling via air or sea must be ready to present their tickets.

The guideline also states that “religious services remain limited to not more than ten persons”.

Public transportation shall remain limited, while jeepney types, permitted by the Department of Transportation, shall start to operate on June 22, following recommended restrictions such as 50 percent passenger capacity, non-permeable transparent barriers should be installed, and the strict observance of the “no face mask, no ride policy”.

“Taxis and car type transport network vehicles may only have a maximum of three passengers, one beside the driver and two at the back,” the guideline states.

Tricycles may also operate but shall only have one passenger.

The guideline also states that “prior to operating, all drivers covered in this subsection are required to undergo health screening at any health center to determine whether they should be tested for Covid-19 and to ensure that they are fit to work”.

While QC residents are encouraged to use bicycle as mode of transportation, barangay officials were asked to provide free bicycle parking spaces to riders.

Limited dine-in operations

The local government now allows dine-in operations for restaurants and fast food establishments in the city, provided they follow the required safety protocol, such as separate entrance and exit, if feasible.

Earlier imposed regulations for establishments and businesses still stand like the observance of physical distancing, provision of hand sanitizing or washing stations, body temperature checks, and individuals with temperatures exceeding 37.5°C shall not be allowed entry and be referred for proper medical attention.

The store layout must include proper floor marking and seating arrangements to ensure physical distancing.

Buffet style eating is not yet permitted and alcoholic beverages may only be served between 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

A “no face mask, no entry” policy should be imposed and that “face masks may only be removed while eating and drinking”.

Establishments are also obliged to list the names and contact numbers of all their customers, as well as all the crew handling food orders. This list may be requested by the city health officials, at any time.

Persons who will be caught violating the guidelines may be charged.

The city government may also revoke the business permit of any offending establishments, as authorized under Republic Act No. 11332.

