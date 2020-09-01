QC issues add’l GCQ guidelines; quarantine pass still required

The local government of Quezon City released supplemental guidelines for the extension of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila which took effect Tuesday.

Despite opening more business establishments to help the economy, the QC government reminded residents that quarantine passes or company IDs will still be required when entering any establishment in the city.

“Either a quarantine pass or company ID shall remain required to enter establishments such as commercial buildings, markets, and shopping centers. The foregoing establishments are reminded that a company ID should be accepted as an alternative if the customer does not have a quarantine pass,” it said.

Belmonte said limited gatherings are still prohibited in the city which includes leisure or non-essential purposes like movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, and non-essential work gatherings.

Religious gatherings shall be allowed up to 10 percent of venue capacity based on the directive by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Limited social gatherings such as small parties, receptions and the like may be held provided attendees are not more than 10 persons and physical distancing is observed,” the guideline stated.

Like other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), gyms, fitness centers, and sports facilities with city business permits may operate at not more than 30 percent of their venue capacity, as long as safe physical distancing and other imposed health protocols are followed.

For sports facilities, the guideline states that only individual workouts or sports shall be allowed, and that group workout sessions like zumba and yoga are still prohibited.

“Open-air parks such as Quezon Memorial Circle, La Mesa Ecopark, Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife and other similar establishments may open at the discretion of their management, for non-contact and non-group limited exercise or sports activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, bicycling, tennis, etc,” it stated.

Internet cafes and computer shops with city business permits at least 30 square meters in size are now also allowed to operate in QC provided that workstations are placed with a distance of at least one meter between workstations.

Personal grooming establishments for hair, nail, and skincare may also operate provided that employees are equipped with face masks and face shields and that equipment, service cubicles, and workstations are regularly sanitized to protect its employees and the customers coming in.

For nail services, protective barriers with access holes, to the extent feasible, are also encouraged.

Full body massage is still prohibited in the city.

To take care of household pets, pet grooming businesses are now allowed to operate but strictly on an appointment basis.

Drive-in cinemas in open-air locations, testing, tutorial, and review centers may operate subject to limitations.

The city government allows the selling of alcoholic beverages during imposed window hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but restaurants, hotels, and other tourism establishments may serve their dine-in customers a maximum of two servings of alcoholic beverages from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., to be consumed inside the establishment with meals.

The guideline clarified, however, that “non-retail supply, distribution, or delivery of alcoholic beverages may take place within or outside the window hours. Drinking in public or on sidewalks etc. shall remain prohibited; persons may drink at home or inside restaurants or establishments. Drinking with friends and relatives from other households is discouraged to reduce the possibility of transmission”.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte reminded business establishments permitted to operate in QC that they must have a city business permit and that all individuals entering their establishments should be strictly logged in with their name, address, and contact number for contact tracing purposes.

Meanwhile, indoor cinemas, karaoke bars, amusement parks or rides, resorts, water parks, e-games, e-bingo, e-sabong and the like shall remain closed, pending further IATF guidelines.

Also not allowed to open are kids playhouses, daycare centers, libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers, travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service, and related activities.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the city government requires non-Covid deceased to be buried or cremated within two days, and that immediate family of not more than 10 persons may visit the remains of the deceased during the two day period.

Home services for the deceased are prohibited.

“On the other hand, there may be no visitors for Covid-19 deceased, and the remains should be cremated within 12 hours of death as provided in the relevant ordinance,” the guideline added.

