QC Gov’t to Review Safety Protocols After Death of Aid Recipient

Quezon city: The Quezon City government has vowed to review safety protocols for all activities held within the vicinity of the city hall following the death of a 53-year-old woman who collapsed while waiting for financial assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

According to Philippines News Agency, the city government stated that QCitizens can rely on the local government to reassess the implementation of protocols, particularly concerning safety, for all activities conducted by various organizations at City Hall. This step aims to ensure that safety measures are sufficient for everyone involved.

The city government reported that the woman, a resident of Barangay Sauyo, lost consciousness and suffered a head injury while queuing for the AICS payout at the Risen Garden inside Quezon City Hall. The incident occurred on a Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from the city's emergency personnel.

Emergency response staff from the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QC DRRMO) swiftly transported the woman to the nearby East Avenue Medical Center. Despite the hospital's medical team's efforts, the woman tragically passed away shortly after her arrival.

The city government expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and confirmed that burial assistance had already been extended. Moreover, the youngest child of the victim will be considered for inclusion in the city's scholarship program, demonstrating the local government's commitment to supporting the family during this difficult time.

The city government remains in contact with the family to explore additional assistance that may be required to support them further.