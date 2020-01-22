QC donates mother’s milk to infant evacuees in Batangas

Quezon City is donating mother's milk to infant evacuees in Batangas affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, in response to a request by the provincial government, for breastfeeding women in evacuation centers.

"Our Human Milk Bank at the Quezon City General Hospital will help breastfeeding mothers affected by the Taal Volcano eruption. Simpleng tulong para sa ating mga apektadong kababayan (This is a simple way to help our affected countrymen)," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

QC Human Milk Bank Director Josephine Sabando said they would donate 40 bottles of pasteurized human milk to some of the infants in several evacuation centers in Batangas.

About 200 additional milk bottles are available for immediate distribution if the need arises, she added.

Sabando said their supply of pasteurized human milk was gathered through the continuous milk-letting activities in different communities in the city.

Earlier, the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office provided 360 blankets, 360 sleeping mats, 300 partition tents and two mobile showers for the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Source: Philippines News Agency