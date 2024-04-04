QC crime rate dipped by 31.25% during Holy Week

MANILA: Crime rate in Quezon City dropped by 31.25 percent during the observance of the Holy Week compared to the same period last year, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Thursday. In a statement, QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said 23 cases were recorded from March 25-31, a decline of 31.25 percent compared to 48 incidents posted from April 3-9, 2023. Maranan said the achievement is attributed to the efforts of the QCPD force during the holiday season, particularly intensifying security coverage through intensive patrolling in strategic places and heightened checkpoint operations. He added the establishment of Assistance Hubs (AHs) along major thoroughfares and Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in churches, bus terminals, malls, grocery markets, tourist destinations, and other gathering points, in collaboration with government agencies, local government units, and advocacy groups, also helped in achieving lower crime rate. Meanwhile, Police Regional Office in Mimaropa (Mindoro Occidental and Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan- PRO 4B) Director Brig. Gen. Roger Quesada said the observance of Holy Week 2024 was generally peaceful in the region. Records showed that 74 crimes were recorded from March 24 to 31 this year, a 36.21 percent decline as compared to the 116 reported cases in the same period last year. Source: Philippines News Agency