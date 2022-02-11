﻿QC Covid-19 positivity rate now below 10%

Quezon City’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positivity rate has dropped below 10 percent since the Omicron surge in early January.

Citing OCTA Research data, the city government, in a Facebook post Wednesday evening, said coronavirus infections have significantly dropped to 8.9 percent from 17 percent on February 3.

Positivity rate refers to how many of those tested are actually infected.

“Ayon sa OCTA Research, 54 percent ang ibinaba ng bilang ng kaso sa lungsod kumpara noong nakaraang lingo (According to OCTA Research, the number of cases declined by 54 percent as compared to last week),” the post read.

The average number of new cases also dropped to 255 per day from 558 last week.

“Ibig sabihin ay higit sa kalahati ang ibinaba ng kaso sa loob ng isang linggo (This means that the number of cases declined by more than half).”

The city’s reproduction number, or the severity of infection from the virus, has also gone down to 0.29 from 0.42 last week.

As of Wednesday, the city government recorded a 0.67 percent or 1,731 active Covid-19 cases in the city, the QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit said.

The number of recoveries is 254,153 or 98.69 percent while the total number of deaths is 1,659 or 0.64 percent.

Despite the improvement of the city’s Covid-19 situation, the city government continues to remind residents not to let their guards down by observing the minimum health and safety protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency