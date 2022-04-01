﻿QC Covid-19 cases down to 151, average daily cases 16: OCTA

The Quezon City government reported an all-time low in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in the city as the number of cases continues to be on the downward trend.

“This is a welcome development for us in the city, and we want to thank every Quezon City citizen for your sense of responsibility which made this possible,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement on Friday.

As of Thursday, the city government logged a total of 151 or 0.06 percent active Covid-19 cases, with zero new deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of individuals who have recovered from the dreaded disease is 259,562, or 99.29 percent, as shown by data issued by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU).

CESU Chief Dr. Rolly Cruz said 53 barangays out of the total 142 barangays in the city reported zero new cases over the past two weeks.

Cruz said according to their record, the lowest number of cases recorded in the city occurred in December 2021 with 165 cases.

In January this year, the country experienced a surge of Covid-19 cases because of the Omicron variant.

The city reported its highest number of cases on January 15 with 41,137 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the city government said OCTA Research data showed that Quezon City now only has an average of 16 new cases per day and is currently at a “very low-risk” level.

The city’s positivity rate is now at 1.9 percent which is lower compared to the 2.7 recorded in the city the previous week.

The city’s Reproduction Number (RO) also went down to 0.33 from 0.38 on March 23.

Despite the continuous decline, Belmonte reminded her constituents to always observe the minimum health and safety protocols as the threat from the virus is still present.

She also asked the city residents to get their Covid-19 vaccine or their booster shot.

Source: Philippines News Agency