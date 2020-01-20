QC court to arraign 2 Maguindanao massacre suspects Jan. 21

A Quezon City regional trial court (RTC) has ordered the arraignment on Tuesday of two more persons accused in the Maguindanao massacre case.

In an order dated January 17, QC RTC Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn A. Solis-Reyes set the arraignment of Kagi Faizal alias Faizal Dimaukom and Gambayan M. Kasim alias Lori Alip and ordered their transfer to Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City from Parang Municipal Police Station in Maguindanao.

The two were arrested last January 6 and January 9, respectively, or two weeks after the court handed down its verdict on the case.

Undersecretary Joel Egco, executive director of Presidential Task Force on Media Security, said the government would continue to hunt other suspects who remain at large.

"We will be relentless in making impunity against media a thing of the past," Egco said.

On Dec. 19 last year, Solis-Reyes convicted 28 people, including Datu Andal Unsay Ampatuan, Datu Anware Sajid Ulo Ampatuan, Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr. and Datu Anwar Ipi Ampatuan Jr., of murder over the massacre.

Around 80 out of the more than 197 suspects who were charged remain at large.

On Nov. 23, 2009, around 58 people, including 32 journalists and media workers, were supposed to witness the filing of candidacy of then Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael Mangudadatu for the 2010 gubernatorial elections but were flagged down and massacred by gunmen in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency