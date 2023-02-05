QC cops nab 33 in 2-day anti-crime ops

MANILA: A total of 33 persons were arrested during anti-illegal drugs and criminality operations in Quezon City on Feb. 3 and 4.

In a statement on Sunday, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, said nine drug suspects were nabbed while PHP286,620 worth of shabu was seized during the operations.

Meanwhile, 11 wanted persons were also arrested while 13 gamblers were rounded up, from whom bet money and illegal gambling paraphernalia were confiscated.

Torre lauded the QCPD personnel for their relentless campaign against illegal drugs, wanted persons and all forms of illegal gambling.

“Ipagpatuloy naming ang pagpapatupad ng batas at papanagutin ang dapat managot. Hindi kami titigil hangga’t di nahuhuli ang mga may sala at ibigay ang hustisya sa mga biktima (We will continue to enforce the law and hold accountable those who are responsible. We will not stop until the culprits are caught and justice is provided to the victims),” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency