QC clears up issues on special concern lockdown

The Quezon City government has clarified issues on the implementation of the special concern lockdowns within the area, denying reports that they have already placed 25 barangays under the special concern lockdown.

The local government issued this clarification over the weekend after Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Thursday that 25 villages in the city need to be placed under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city.

In a statement, QC said Nograles’ statement was a mere suggestion and that the city government is still studying the possibility of implementing such.

As of August 14, QC has 2,080 active cases.

However, if considerations of the most densely populated cities in the country are made, QC is only at number 16 of “cities with the most Covid-19 cases per million residents,” citing data from the Department of Health (DOH).

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in QC is also at a high 71 percent.

It added that special concern lockdown is already being implemented in areas in QC with the highest number of cases since May.

“Simula pa noong Mayo, nagpapatupad na ng localized lockdown sa QC na tinatawag nating “Special Concern Lockdown” (SCL). Pinuri pa ito ni Covid-19 National Task Force chief implementer Carlito Galvez, Jr. bilang isang napaka-epektibong sistema na dapat pa ngang tularan ng ibang LGUs para mas makontrol ang Covid-19 (Since May, QC has been implementing localized lockdowns which we call “special concern lockdown”. National Task Force chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. even praised the initiative saying that it is an effective practice that other LGUs must emulate to control Covid-19),” it said.

SCL is implemented in areas with big populations and where Covid-19 cases are high, based on actual data and upon the recommendation of the QC Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

The QC government also prepares the barangay and its residents before they are placed under SCL, making sure that assistance is given.

Currently, the city government does not see the need to place the barangays mentioned by Nograles under SCL.

The local government, nevertheless, said it follows guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Nilinaw na po ni Mayor Joy Belmonte ang mga ito sa kampo ni Sec. Nograles at tuluy-tuloy ang koordinasyon ng lokal na pamahalaan sa IATF. Maging panatag po tayong lahat na ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan ay pinag-aaralang mabuti ang buong sitwasyon, at laging magbibigay ng kaukulang abiso (Mayor Joy Belmonte already clarified this with the camp of Sec. Nograles as continuous coordination is being done with the IATF. Rest assured that your local government is on top of the whole situation, and that appropriate advisories will be issued),” it said.

It added that assigning of so-called “big brother” by the national government to oversee LGUs in Metro Manila is for better coordination on how to immediately relay concerns on the crisis, and not to interfere with existing rules and regulations of the LGU.

