QC bans use of firecrackers, fireworks by private household

MANILA: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Saturday issued Executive Order No. 54, S-2022 prohibiting private households from using firecrackers and holding their own fireworks displays in time for New Year’s eve celebration.

The EO also regulates the manufacture and sale of firecrackers in the city and fireworks displays would be allowed only in public places approved by the city government

Belmonte said, in a statement, only approved firecrackers and pyrotechnics are allowed for use in public places.

She said she issued the EO to ensure public safety while celebrating the holidays as she noted the recorded 47 percent increase in the city’s number of firecrackers and fireworks-related emergencies and injuries due to the unregulated and indiscriminate use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices in 2021 compared to the total number of cases posted the previous year.

“We also want to protect homes, commercial buildings and other structures against incidental fires and to lessen the harmful effects of hazardous chemicals and pollutants,” she said.

In her order, Belmonte said permission or authorization by the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) is needed before a particular public place may be used for the fireworks display.

She said Quezon Memorial Circle and select malls such as Eastwood, SM and Robinsons will be having their fireworks display in different venues for the public to enjoy.

The sale of permissible firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices is confined only to shopping malls.

“The sale of the same in places such as public sidewalks, tiangges, stores and similar establishments shall be strictly prohibited,” she said, adding that “selling, sharing or giving firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices to minors is also not allowed.”

Source: Philippines News Agency