﻿QC active Covid-19 cases drop below 1K

The active Covid-19 cases in Quezon City have dropped significantly from 6,828 on February 1 to just 962 as of Wednesday.

The QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) also reported that 256,361 individuals have recovered from the disease, or 98.99 percent of the city’s total infections since the pandemic started in March 2022.

Despite the downward trend in the number of infections, the city government continues to intensify its Covid-19 vaccination program.

Under its Covid-19 QCProtekTODO Vaccination Program, Quezon City has already administered a total of 5,284,246 Covid-19 vaccines, with 2,306,275 residents, including minors, are now fully vaccinated.

The city government continues to encourage its residents to avail themselves of the free Covid-19 vaccines by registering online.

“Hinihikayat ang QCitizens na magrehistro na sa QC Vax Easy upang makatanggap ng schedule ng pagbabakuna. Bisitahin lang ang (QCiticens are encouraged to register to the QC Vax Easy to be able to have their vaccination scheduled. Just visit) https://qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph/qcvaxeasy,” the city government’s Facebook post reads.

Source: Philippines News Agency