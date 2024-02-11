Qatar beats Jordan 3-1 to retain Asian Cup crown

TEHRAN: Qatar wins the Asian Cup for the second consecutive term after beating Jordan 3-1 in the final at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Saturday. Qatar's forward Akram Afif scored the first goal in penalty. Jordan's Yazan Al-Naimat briefly gave his team and fans hope when he netted an equalizer in the second half. But Jordan's dreams quickly shattered when they conceded two more penalties -- both scored by Afif. Jordan was playing its first Asian Cup final but it was Qatar that prevailed in front of the massive crowd that had turned to watch the final. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino were among the spectators. In addition to winning the championship, the Qatar national football team also won all the individual and team awards. Afif, who was thrown into the air repeatedly by his teammates after the final whistle, was adjudged as the winner of Golden Boot for his eight goals during the AFC Asian Cup 2023. He also bagged the award for player of the match and mo st valuable player of the tournament. Source: Philippines News Agency