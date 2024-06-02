PWD STUDENT OBTAINS EXCELLENT SPM RESULTS, HOPES TO IMPROVE FAMILY’S FUTURE

PASIR PUTEH, Despite his condition as a person with disability (PWD) with a shorter left hand, Raja Amirul Mukmin Raja Safari, 18, created history for himself when he obtained excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination which was announced recently. The student of Sekolah Menengah Sains Machang who scored 8A and 1B is determined to go to university to change the fate of his family. Raja Amirul Mukmin said that even though he is disabled from birth, it does not stop him from mastering all subjects. "I am aware that I am disabled and need to be disciplined and concentrate more than normal friends, especially for English and Additional Mathematics. "Earlier, it was not that difficult to study but when it got close to the actual exam, there were a lot of attemptations including friends inviting me to play and so on at the dormitory," he told reporters at Kampung Gong Tengah, Cherang Ruku, here, today. Raja Amirul Mukmin also admitted that even though he was in a residential school, h e managed to get up as early as 3 in the morning to study. Commenting on a university offer, he said he has so far received an offer from the Petronas University of Technology Zakat Trust Fund. "Alhamdulillah, I accept the offer but I intend to continue my studies at International Islamic University in the field of chemistry," he said. Meanwhile, a representative of the Prime Minister's political secretary (Ahmad Farhan Fauzi) , Zainuddin Ghazali said the MADANI Government welcomes PWD students from low-income families (B40) who get excellent SPM results. "The MADANI government is concerned in terms of welfare and will follow the current developments of Raja Amirul Mukmin to ensure that his study needs are met until he completes his studies," he said. Earlier, Raja Amirul Mukmin received a visit by Kelantan Education Department, Special Education Sector principal assistant director Saipul Bahari Ab Manaf. Source: BERNAMA News Agency