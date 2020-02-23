PVF files protest with FIVB as AVC accepts LVPI teams

The Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) protested to FIVB (international volleyball federation) the decision of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) to accept the Philippine teams formed by Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas (LVPI) to join the AVC events for this year.

In a letter given to FIVB, a copy of which was obtained by the Philippine News Agency, PVF president Ed Cantada reiterated that a resolution was made at the FIVB General Assembly naming PVF as the sole Philippine representative to the FIVB.

"It is PVF that is the FIVB member and not LVPI as per the decision of the FIVB General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico. Thus, it is PVF that must be allowed to send entries to AVC events and not LVPI," the letter said.

The PVF is currently in a row with the LVPI as the case of which organization should be the official national sports association for volleyball is still on a deadlock.

The Philippine Olympic Committee recognizes the LVPI as the NSA for volleyball, and now, even the AVC, referencing to the directive of FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo, a member of its board of administration.

But the PVF maintained its stand as FIVB's Philippine representative by virtue of the general assembly's resolution.

Cantada said the insistence of the FIVB Board of Administration to maintain the provisional membership of LVPI is seriously flawed and goes against the FIVB Constitution.

Article 2.2.7.1 states that an affiliation on provisional basis must be ratified by the general assembly. LVPI's provisional membership was not ratified in Cancun and was in fact terminated. Thus, LVPI ceased to be a provisional FIVB member and is now a non member of FIVB, the letter reads.

He then called for support from the FIVB "to uphold the sanctity of the decision of the FIVB general assembly."

"We urge you to help us fight for justice and truth. Join us in creating noise and making this fight a fight for all the members of FIVB who might suffer the same injustice and abuse in the future. Collectively, let us say no to the unwarranted but lingering accommodation of LVPI by the FIVB BA and AVC," Cantada said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY