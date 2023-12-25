PUV operators told to ensure safety of passengers during holiday rush

CEBU CITY: A transport official on Monday said safe and convenient travel for the riding public is in the hands of responsible transportation operators and drivers. Eduardo Montealto Jr., regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), made this remark as he pledged the agency's continued commitment to make the holidays a memorable one for the commuters. 'Transport cooperatives and corporations are our partners in affording a convenient, safe, and secured travel experience,' Montealto said as a throng of passengers flocked public terminals to take their ride and catch up with their families on Christmas break. Montealto urged drivers to be diligent in their driving and show skills that would make their passengers feel a safer travel experience, even as he cited their hard work to support their families while safely taking the riding public to their destinations. The LTFRB-7, he said, deployed their personnel to inspect buses in major terminals in th e province to ensure the safety and convenience of the passengers. 'It's a daily terminal inspection. This is our way of ensuring that drivers and operators are strictly following the guidelines for the safety of our passengers,' he added. The inspection will continue until the New Year's Day rush, he also said. Meanwhile, the regional director of LTFRB-7 reiterated his call for the operators of traditional jeepneys to apply for consolidation with their office even during these holidays to catch up with the Dec. 31 deadline. He said the agency's field office at Echavez St. here will be open even on holidays just to cater to applications from those who have yet to consolidate as a transport cooperative or corporation to qualify for the modernization program. Source: Philippines News Agency