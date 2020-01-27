PUV operators given until June to modernize units

Public utility vehicle (PUV) operators who will not modernize their units will face the prospective franchise revocation, which in turn will be given to those who have complied with the government's program to upgrade the mass transport system.

This was according to Aminoden Guro, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-10 (LTFRB-10) director, who said PUV operators are given only until June 30, 2020 to comply with the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP).

Guro said existing transport groups that have not yet adopted the PUVMP will lose their franchise as some operators have already organized themselves into cooperatives and corporations and are in the process of modernizing their fleet.

They have to comply with the PUVMP or else they will be left out, Guro said in an interview Monday.

In this city, the Oro Transport Service Cooperative (Orotsco) has started operating its 15 modernized PUVs plying the Bugo-Igpit route early this month. Guro said opposition from some Bugo PUJ operators for Orotsco to operate has been resolved.

Camcer Imam, of the Department of Transportation's Office of Transport Cooperative (OTC) in the region, said Monday the group of Bugo PUJ operators, and the Bukidnon Transport Multi-Purpose Cooperative have already agreed to modernize their fleet.

In Camiguin, Governor Jurdin Jesus Romualdo said he has already organized the province's drivers and operators into a cooperative and they are expected to be PUVMP-compliant soon.

Our PUJs here must be modernized, Romualdo said, adding that as a tourist destination, the island must have an environment-friendly transport system.

The governor said they are also planning on bringing in solar-powered trams to the province. A tram is a rail vehicle that runs on tramway tracks along public streets.

Romualdo said the funding of the transport project will come from the European Union's green fund.

He said a feasibility study, accomplished with the help of a consultant, has already been submitted to the funding agency.

Once approved for implementation, Romualdo said Camiguin will be the first area in the Philippines to have used the trams in modern times as this mode of transportation was used in Manila in the 1800s and early 19th century.

When that happens, more tourists will definitely come here, and it will be an added attraction, Romualdo said in a recent interview.

Source: Philippines News Agency