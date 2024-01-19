PUV modernization program uplifts transport sector: Pangasinan coop

Pangasinan: From unregistered drivers and operators, members of the Tayug Pangasinan Transport Service Cooperative (TAPTRANSCO) saw an opportunity to improve their livelihood and ensure safe and comfortable transport service to commuters via the Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) modernization program. TAPTRANSCO chairman Manuelito de Vera, in an interview on Friday, said they wanted their livelihood to be legalized by owning a registered franchise. He noted that the modernized PUVs come with other benefits such as insurance not just for the vehicles but the passengers, drivers, and operators as well. 'The most important thing is the safety of the passengers as well as the drivers and the operators,' he said in Filipino. From hundreds of operators and driver-members who embraced the idea of the PUV modernization program in 2018, only 15 members of TAPTRANSCO were left to continue the process and were finally approved as a transport cooperative in 2021. De Vera said the program is also beneficial to the driver s, operators, and other employees of the cooperative in terms of social benefits. Before their consolidation, most of them did not have coverage from the Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Pag-IBIG Mutual Fund, among others. Now, members and staff of the cooperative have complete social benefits just like regular employees. De Vera said they also earn equally under the cooperative, but clarified that they are yet to enjoy their full income since they are still paying their loan for the modern PUVS. The cooperative, based in the eastern part of the province, currently have 10 modern PUVS, and it has applied for five more units. Each unit costs over PHP2.2 million but the national government provided subsidy of between PHP120,000 to PHP150,000. The subsidy for PUV unit acquisition is on top of the gasoline subsidies provided to the cooperative under the modernization program and other programs such as the Libreng Sakay (Free Ride). The units are equipped with Euro-4 engi nes that are environment-friendly, De Vera said. 'There is no harm in taking a risk with this program since it is the project of the national government. After all, we believe the government would not give us something that will harm us,' he said. Around 75.56 percent of PUV operators in the Ilocos Region are consolidated into cooperatives or corporations according to the regional Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The compliant stakeholders reached 4,609 of the total 6,100 operators as of Dec.29, 2023. The modernization program aims to make the public transport system in the country more dignified, humane, and at par with global standards. It also targets to give Filipinos a comfortable life by providing a safer, more efficient, reliable, convenient, affordable, climate-friendly, and environmentally sustainable transportation system. Source: Philippines News Agency