Putting ashes on foreheads OK in Manila, Kalibo churches

MANILA: Churches in the Archdiocese of Manila and the Diocese of Kalibo would again allow the putting of ashes on the foreheads of Catholics on Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22.

In separate circulars on Tuesday, the Manila archdiocese and Kalibo diocese have reminded priests, the clergy, the religious that the imposition of ashes on foreheads is now allowed.

"We will revert to the imposition of ashes on the forehead of the faithful," said Manila Archdiocese Vice Chancellor Fr. Carmelo Arada in Circular No. 2023-17.

The Archdiocese of Manila added that it will no longer sprinkle ashes on the crown as practiced during the observances of the start of Lent in the past years during the height of the pandemic.

He said the phrase "remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return" uttered before the imposition of ashes shall be done for every faithful and no longer en masse.

Arada also noted that the self-imposition of ashes is being strongly discouraged by the Church.

"The imposition of ashes is always done in the context of a liturgical celebration. It derives its meaning from the proclamation of the Word and prayers," he said.

Arada, however, added that they will allow the imposition of ashes outside the churches for selected population.

"Priests and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion may visit the sick and the elderly for the imposition of ashes," he said.

Meanwhile, Fr. Justy More director of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission of the Kalibo diocese also reminded the liturgical directives for the Ash Wednesday celebration including the imposition of ashes on the forehead of the faithful.

“The practice of the celebration of Ash Wednesday is reverted to its usual manner. Our faithful is strongly encouraged to return to in-person liturgical celebrations and to receive ashes in the context of the Mass. Although the imposition of ashes on the foreheads of the faithful is already allowed, the sprinkling of the blessed ashes on the crown of the head remains an option,” the priest added.

They also reminded the clergy that they make available the sacrament of Reconciliation and Penance throughout the season of Lent.

“Our faithful should be informed of the days and the time for Confessions. It is also encouraged to bring back the usual practice of Via Crucis outside the church,” he said.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the 40-day Lenten season where Catholics commemorate the life, passion and resurrection of Jesus Christ

Source: Philippines News Agency