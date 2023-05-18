PUT ON MORE COACHES, FREQUENCY FOR KTM SHUTTLE TEBRAU- MB

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today suggested that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) increase the number coaches and frequency for Shuttle Tebrau train service, here, to Woodlands in Singapore.

It is learned that the proposals have been expressed to KTMB during his visit to Johor Bahru Sentral station this morning.

Also present in the visit was state Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

"I have proposed two things to KTMB. First, additional coaches so that more passengers can ride them especially during peak hours.

"Secondly, increase the frequency of train services especially during peak hours. Hopefully everything will be made easier," he said in a brief message on the Johor Menteri Besar's official Facebook page, today.

The KTMB Shuttle Tebrau train service to Woodlands, Singapore returned to operation on June 19 last year after more than two years of non-operation due to the closure of international borders following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) during the COVID-19 pandemic .

Source: BERNAMA News Agency