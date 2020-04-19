Pusher killed, cop hurt in GenSan drug bust

A target-listed drug pusher was killed while a police intelligence officer was slightly wounded in an encounter in a village here on Sunday morning.

Capt. Brent Ian Salazar, chief of the San Isidro police station here, identified the slain suspect as Roderick Paldo alias “Barok,” a resident of Barangay Calumpang and a known shabu pusher.

He said the encounter ensued after the suspect resisted arrest during a buy-bust operation launched by elements from their station and the city police’s intelligence branch around 10:30 a.m. at the vicinity of Cañas Subdivision in Barangay San Isidro.

During the transaction along the diversion road, Salazar said Paldo noticed that he was dealing with an undercover police officer and attempted to flee.

He said the suspect fired at the operating team, hitting S/Sgt. Clifford Randell Bayangdan on the arm.

“Our operatives retaliated and the suspect was fatally wounded in the process,” he said in an interview.

Salazar said they rushed Paldo, who was hit on the chest, to the nearest hospital but was declared dead upon arrival by attending doctors.

He said they recovered from the suspect’s possession a .38-caliber handgun and 12 sachets of suspected shabu.

Meantime, police operatives dismantled an alleged drug den and arrested six drug users in an operation in Barangay Lagao here on Saturday night.

Maj. Ruelito Lumiguid, chief of Lagao police station, said their operatives caught the suspects, mostly college students, in the act of having a shabu session around 6:30 p.m. in a house in Block 3 of Casa Luisa Subdivision.

He identified the suspects as Kristofferson Lintag, the owner of the house; Roy Maulana of Barangay Apopong; Cyrzx Anuiga of Barangay Calumpang; Jefferson Fuentes, Mark Jayson Lilam and Carl Anthony Olaer of Barangay Labangal.

Recovered at the scene were two sachets of suspected shabu and various drug paraphernalia.

Lumiguid said the suspects claimed that they only gathered at the house to celebrate their cancelled graduation rites. Source: Philipines News Agency