Pursuit on for killers of Indian money lender in N. Cotabato

MIDSAYAP: Police are hot on the trail of armed motorcycle-riding robbers who killed a foreign money lender and injured his Filipina companion in a highway shooting here on Tuesday morning. Lt. Col. John Miridel Calinga, municipal police chief, identified the victim as Juty Singh, an Indian money lender staying in Barangay Bolocawon, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato. 'Singh's back-rider, Rojane Pantua Arandilla, was critically injured in the 10 a.m. shooting,' he said, adding that a manhunt was underway against the couple's assailants. Citing initial investigation, Calinga said the couple was on board a motorbike driven by Singh heading toward the Midsayap town proper from Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur when two men on a separate motorbike flagged them down. One of the gunmen grabbed the Indian national's sling bag containing cash but the latter resisted, prompting one of the suspects to shoot Singh and Arandilla. Arandilla was getting medical attention at a hospital in this town. Tuesday's killing of Singh w as the fourth in the Soccsksargen region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao involving foreign money lenders - two Indian nationals and one Pakistani national - since November last year. Source: Philippines News Agency