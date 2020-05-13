Pulse Secure Responds to Growing Demand for Integrated Platforms with New Pulse Access Suite Plus

Access Suite Plus offers simplified, modular Secure Access for hybrid IT with Zero Trust control

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced its new suite of secure access solutions for hybrid IT that provides organizations a simplified, modular and integrated approach to modernize access productivity, management and Zero Trust control. Pulse Access Suite Plus helps businesses of all sizes and industries consolidate disparate security access tools to gain seamless, secure access to applications and resources from any location, network and device.

Converging cybersecurity technology stacks

According to Enterprise Strategy Group, 36% of enterprises are actively integrating disparate security analytics and operations tools to form a more cohesive security software architecture. CISOs are seeking scalable, intelligent, and automated solutions that can greatly improve security efficacy, operational efficiency, and business enablement. At the same time, more than half of organizations consider seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration within their hybrid IT strategy. As such, architectures and integrated platforms will continue to supersede best-of-breed point tools in 2020 to align with the changing security needs of hybrid IT, mobile workers, and IoT device growth.*

“Many organizations have begun to adopt a platform-based approach to cybersecurity by consolidating multiple point tools in order to increase efficiency, agility and effectiveness. Especially considering today’s environment, the ability to easily leverage existing investments to facilitate this strategy has become even more important,” said John Grady, network security analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Pulse Access Suite’s modularity, integration and capabilities offers organizations a compelling value proposition for hybrid IT security.”

“Pulse Secure allowed us to standardize on a more integrated platform that would optimize our resources and investments, and better aligned our secure access vision,” said Hiren Patel at Plymouth Rock Assurance. “With Pulse Suite, it was extremely easy to roll out new SaaS application access and broaden our BYOD support. Beyond ensuring our remote user’s productivity, it saved our IT staff considerable time. Overall, we’ve been able to better respond to business needs with broader access oversight.”

Pulse Access Suite Plus

Pulse Access Suite is a secure access solution set that provides adaptive identity and device authentication, protected connectivity, extensive visibility and analytics, and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments. By consolidating disparate security access tools into an integrated platform, enterprises gain easy access for users and a single-pane-of-glass to streamline provisioning, management and scalability. Organizations can centrally orchestrate Zero Trust policy to ensure compliant access to applications, resources and services across distributed network, private cloud and public cloud environments.

“Now more than ever, companies must enable Secure Access solutions that enable them to digitally transform their organizations while providing their users simple, secure, and consistent access to their applications and infrastructure regardless of where they are deployed and independent of device and location,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. “With our new Pulse Access Suite Plus, organizations gain more flexibility and capabilities to empower workforce mobility, and quickly scale secure access functions to optimize resources, support new business requirements, incorporate acquisitions, ensure business continuity and meet data protection requirements.”

The Suite brings together a comprehensive secure access portfolio comprised of:

Secure remote and cloud access with Zero Trust policy enforcement

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO)

Device compliance and mobile device management (MDM)

Endpoint and IoT device profiler, and network access control (NAC)

User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) and anomaly detection

Application delivery controller (ADC) and Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Optimal Gateway Selection (OGS)

High availability and business continuity options

Pulse One centralized management

The Pulse Access Suite Plus also adds numerous new functions into this integrated offering, including: advanced User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), service level and high availability assurance through virtual Application Delivery Controller, and on-demand emergency capacity coverage.

“The Pulse Secure Access Suite, since its launch in 2017, has experienced widespread adoption by our customers representing more than 50% of our new business. The Pulse Access Suite Plus represents an acceleration of this critical initiative to deliver the capabilities and interoperability enterprises and service providers need to remain agile and experience superior productivity, visibility and compliance.” added Sudhakar.

“Our customers always consider usability and functionality when it comes to secure access. The Pulse Access Suite Plus addresses of our customers’ requirements for hybrid IT and packs a lot of value,” said Mr. Orlando Tan, SVP at NERA Telecommunications Ltd. “Pulse Secure has consistently enhanced their technology with a modular and open platform approach. As a strategic partner, we have found them to be highly responsive to our needs and those of our customers.”

Access Suite work with an enterprise’s existing network, cloud and security infrastructure and supports physical, virtual and cloud deployment. The solution supports a broad array of applications; legacy, Cloud and SaaS. With Pulse Access Suite, enterprises realize lower total cost of ownership while attaining procurement, deployment, expansion and support advantages.

Availability

Pulse Access Suite Plus comes in essential, advanced and enterprise editions – each edition extends secure access functionality to support hybrid IT access and Zero Trust control. Access Suite are available within annual subscription, licensed by concurrent or named user, with prices starting from $80.00 to $155.00 USD per user per year. Pulse Secure Appliances, sold separately, are available in physical, virtual and cloud configurations. Pulse Access Suite are sold through a global network of authorized partners and managed service providers.

For more information on Pulse Secure Access Suites and its comparable Zero Trust capabilities, visit

https://www.pulsesecure.net/ top-reasons/ .

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure introduces new Access Suite Plus editions providing simplified, modular and integrated Secure Access for hybrid IT with Zero Trust control #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #Security

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

*Source: ESG Research Reports, The Rise of Cloud-based Security Analytics and Operations Technologies, December 2019 and Hybrid Cloud Trends: Strategies for Optimizing and Managing On-premises and Public Cloud Infrastructure, December 2019.

Media Contact: Tony Tan Autonomy for Pulse Secure tony@autonomy.marketing +65 6570 9139