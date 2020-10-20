Pulse Secure Registers Outstanding Business Growth and Partner Expansion in Asia Pacific Japan Region

Explosive surge in demand for workforce mobility, Zero Trust and secure access solutions propel expansion of regional business in reach and scale

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced exceptional business and partner growth across the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region, for the first half of 2020. Robust demand for Pulse Secure Zero Trust and remote access solutions has resulted in a more than 18 times increase in overall subscriptions, and over 260 percent growth in new business revenue, year-over-year.

Registering five consecutive growth quarters since 2019, Pulse Secure has garnered tremendous support from new and existing customers in the APJ region. As enterprises advance workforce mobility and business digitization by leveraging cloud, utility and hybrid IT computing, users require safe and secure access to on-premise and cloud applications from any device, at any time and location.

Additionally, cyber threats, data breaches and compliance obligations have rendered authentication and adaptive control critical to appropriate access, which has compelled organizations to turn to solutions that would help simplify secure access management with end-to-end visibility, rich analytics, automated provisioning, and advanced threat response.

In the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, Pulse Secure launched its Pulse Cares program to help customers support work-from-home (WFH) initiatives and business continuity through expedited sales and service response. The company worked with over 1,500 customers globally that required immediate temporary subscription licenses and deployment guidance in order to rapidly expand their secure remote access capacity during their procurement.

To address the exponential business growth in APJ, Pulse Secure has expanded its footprint across the region with new offices opening in China, Korea and Australia to complement existing direct presence in Singapore, India and Japan. Total staff count in the region has grown by more than 10 percent over the previous year.

“Our regional customers knew the importance of business continuity and productivity while staying protected and compliant in the digital world, and have entrusted Pulse Secure to provide them with the best solution for remote and flexible workplace options, and to accelerate user workflows to cloud-based applications,” said Joe Signorelli, Vice President for APJ at Pulse Secure. “We are committed to serving our customers and partners as they take advantage of mobile and cloud computing through our continued investment and expansion of the reach and scale of our regional business.”

Pulse Secure has also bolstered its partner network and channel footprint in APJ, through the appointment of new distributors, resellers and training partners that are aligned with its go-to-market strategy across focused industries and customer segments. The company has hundreds of active partners throughout the APJ region, these include:

ECCOM – A leading system integrator, ECCOM has partnered with Pulse Secure to add Zero Trust secure access capabilities to its comprehensive IT portfolio across the Greater China region.

MDI – With the sudden shift into a digital-first workplace, MDI and Pulse Secure formed a key partnership and successfully spearheaded secure access deployments in the Philippines, particularly in banking and telecommunications.

Datacipher – New partnership with Datacipher to deliver Pulse Secure Authorized Training courses across Australia and New Zealand. Training courses are designed to help network engineers, enterprise system architects, technical support specialists and implementation consultants to successfully deploy and maintain Pulse Secure products and services.

“Pulse Secure is our vendor of choice in Zero Trust and secure access solutions. As organizations in Asia Pacific transform their business digitally and accelerate workforce mobility to meet both near and long term challenges, Pulse Secure holds the key to unlocking the possibilities, freedom and peace of mind that they need to stay productive, safe and compliant,” said James Shen, Deputy General Manager of Solutions Operation at ECCOM. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Pulse Secure to help our customers adapt to new workstyle initiatives and advance their hybrid IT transformation.”

