Pulong’s feeding program aims to combat malnutrition

The office of 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has initiated a feeding program in 10 identified depressed barangays within the lawmaker’s congressional district.

Dubbed as the “Kampanya Kontra Malnutrisyon,” the first leg of the feeding program was conducted Tuesday in Purok 27-Pandaman, Barangay Maa here.

Jay Villarica, Duterte’s chief of staff, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the program will run for three months and will cater to malnourished children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

Before a feeding activity would start, Villarica said beneficiaries are weighed and measured as a baseline for monitoring and evaluation purposes. Every month, they will be weighed and measured to assess the progress of their nutritional status.

“This is the first time that our office initiated this program. It will run for three months from Monday to Friday,” he said, adding the lawmaker’s office targeted some 300 beneficiaries as identified by the City Health Office (CHO).

Villarica said CHO will also provide medicines and vitamins to beneficiaries.

Villarica said the program is under the “Pulong-Pulong ni Pulong (PPP), which aims to bring government services straight to the barangays under the first congressional district.

Source: Philippines News Agency