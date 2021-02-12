‘Pulong’ provides relief aid to Davao fire victims

The Office of First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte distributed Thursday relief assistance to at least 27 families affected by a fire incident in Barangay 76-A Bucana here.

Each recipient – consisting of house owners, sharers, renters, and boarders – received cash and rice packs from the lawmaker’s office.

The fire broke out in the area at around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, leaving PHP1.6 million in damages.

“All victims are temporarily sheltered at the Kasilak Gymnasium in the barangay. The initial report said that around 20 houses were razed by fire, leaving the victims homeless. Local government validates the affected families,” a statement from Duterte’s office said.

The victims expressed their gratitude to the first congressional district office for the immediate response, even amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Duterte’s office has been providing cash assistance and food packs to the district’s constituents and other residents in the city affected by man-made and natural calamities.