Pulong calls on Dabawenyos to pray as city marks ‘Kadayawan’

-First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has called on Dabawenyos to observe this week’s 35th Kadayawan sa Dabaw Festival by praying for each other’s welfare.

In a statement released Monday by the lawmaker’s office, Duterte noted that this year’s celebration is the first of its kind because Dabawenyos are celebrating the annual festivity in their homes because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“We have witnessed not only the sacrifices of the Dabawenyos, due to Covid pandemic, but also the “bayanihan” (sympathy and service) we rendered to each other, especially to those who are in need, ” the lawmaker said.

Pulong also urged Dabawenyos to preserve the “culture” of discipline in the city, as well as respect for one another, and to always follow health protocols to contain the virus.

The lawmaker also expressed gratitude to the indigenous peoples, Muslims, and Christians for their “continuous support to the local government and to the administration led by President Rodrigo Duterte.”

In a radio interview late last week, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said this year’s “austere” Kadayawan festivities will mostly utilize digital platforms in response to the current health crisis.

Kadayawan activities from August 17 to 24 will feature highlight events like Kadayawan Music Video Competition, Kadayawan in Retrospect, Best of Kadayawan Events Viewing Party, and other major activities that reflect bountiful harvest and the cultural diversity of the Indigenous Peoples here.

Source: Philippines News Agency