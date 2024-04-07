PULAU KUKUP SET TO REOPEN BY MAY – JOHOR EXCO

PONTIAN, "Pulau Kukup, here, is set to reopen to the public by the end of April or early May this year after being closed for over four years due to safety concerns. Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the island is a popular tourist destination but was closed in 2019 due to equipment damage and unsafe jetties. He said the state government has allocated RM600,000 to build a temporary floating jetty, in addition to receiving RM2.4 million in funding through the Iskandar Regional Economic Development Authority (IRDA) to repair damages and enhance facilities and pathways to the island. "Both projects, totalling RM3 million, have now been completed, and the Johor National Parks has decided to reopen Pulau Kukup to tourists and nature enthusiasts soon. "Johor National Parks has also received an allocation of RM20 million from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture for the construction of new jetties and other facilities," he said in Facebook post today. Ling said Pulau Kuk up, covering 647 hectares, has mangrove areas that become visible during low tide and these mangroves act as barriers against waves and filter out debris from reaching the sea. The island also boasts a 15-metre observation tower and visitors are able to enjoy the mangrove forest surroundings and explore Sungai Ular, the longest river on the island. "When it reopens, Johor National Parks will limit visitors because the temporary floating jetty can't handle many tourists at once. "We also urge local tour operators to notify the national park authorities before arriving on the island," he said, highlighting the importance of coordination. Source: BERNAMA News Agency