Pujada Bay, 2 others now on list of world’s most beautiful

The Pujada Bay, along with Mayo and Balete Bays, in the City of Mati, Davao Oriental has officially been included on the list of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.

The provincial government has just received the confirmation yesterday, Feb. 21, through an official communication from the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Association (MBBWA).

I am pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has voted in favor of accepting Pujada Bay, but also Mayo and Balete Bays together as a new member of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Association. Congratulations and welcome, said Mr. Michel Bujold, World President of the MBBWA, in a letter addressed to Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang and City of Mati Mayor Michelle Rabat.

Dolores Valdesco, head of the Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) and one of the technical persons for the province's application, said the MBBWA is set to send their recommendations for implementation, which include the inclusion of Mayo and Balete Bays in the City of Mati in the official documents that originally covers only the Pujada Bay.

Last month, two top officials of the Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World from France and Canada Treasurer Guy Rousset and General Manager Bruno Bodard visited the province to conduct a four day validation and site visit at the Pujada Bay. During their stay, both officials expressed how impressed they were of Pujada Bay's beautiful and rich seascapes and landscapes.

Following the validation, the officials submitted their on site visit report to the Board Members of the Most Beautiful Bay of the World who gave the official nod for the Pujada Bay's inclusion in the prestigious association.

Governor Nelson Dayanghirang said he is happy with this new milestone for the province. One of the reasons we applied Pujada Bay to the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club is to share its magnificent assets to the people of the world who would like to experience the natural and cultural richness of our place. The people of Davao Oriental are very proud of Pujada Bay and consider it a jewel of the province. It is, therefore, a top priority in terms of maintenance and enhancement of its natural beauty because this is a God given gift that is meant to be shared and enjoyed not only today but more so in the coming years and the generations to come, Governor Dayanghirang said.

The official awarding of the certificate is set to be handed over to the officials of the province of Davao Oriental and the city of Mati during the MBBWA's annual congress in Morocco this coming October.

