PUIs tests negative for Covid 2019 now 524

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported that the total number of persons under investigation (PUIs) who tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) went up to 524.

The latest data from the agency's tracker showed that 510 of the PUIs negative for Covid 19 have been discharged.

The PUIs have been allowed to go home after being tested negative for the virus in two consecutive medical examinations, the DOH said.

Meanwhile, about 42 PUIs have pending test results.

The DOH said the total number of PUIs has reached 614, including the three patients who tested positive for the disease.

They were the 44 year old Chinese man who died on February 1, the 38 year old Chinese woman who was discharged on Saturday, and the 60 year old Chinese woman who returned to China on January 31.

The latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that there are 80,239 confirmed cases of Covid 2019 in China and 2,459 cases outside China.

The WHO said the total number of deaths in China has reached 2,666 while there are 34 recorded deaths outside China.

It added that Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Oman reported Covid 19 cases in the past 24 hours.

