PUI in Olongapo City now recovering

The first patient under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) in this city is now asymptomatic, which means with no more fever nor other symptoms of the dreaded viral disease.

Anthony Bayarong, spokesperson of the Olongapo Covid 19 Task Force, said the PUI has shown progress and has no more fever and cough.

With this development, we are positive that the patient will continue to get healthy and eventually be discharged from the hospital, Bayarong said in a statement.

The PUI is still in isolation at the James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital for close monitoring.

For the meantime, health workers are still monitoring the patient and all the precautionary measures have been put in place, he said.

The public is assured that the CHO, James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital and the local task force are doing all to protect the public against Covid 19, he added.

Dr. Rodrick Bustamante, head of the city health office, said Thursday that the PUI, who arrived from Taiwan, voluntarily contacted CHO and told them of having fever and cough.

Meanwhile, Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. appealed to residents to remain calm as they are doing everything to prevent the entry of the disease in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency