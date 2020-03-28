PUI dies after over an hour at emergency room in Caraga

A 24-year-old man who was rushed to the Caraga Regional Hospital (CRH) in Surigao City died after more than an hour of admission and after being categorized as a patient under investigation (PUI) on March 26.

The person was considered PUI because of his recent travel to an area with a positive case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and also had a cough, Department of Health-Caraga (DOH-13) director Jose Llacuna Jr. told the Philippine News Agency on Friday night.

Before being rushed to the CRH, Llacuna said the patient was first admitted to a private hospital because of his chronic renal failure.

“The patient was suffering from chronic renal failure and he had been into regular dialysis. But his family said the man arrived from Iligan City last March 17,” Llacuna said.

He added that two days before he was admitted on Thursday, the patient already had a cough but without cold and fever.

“He had dialysis upon his admission to the private hospital but his condition, including his cough, did not improve so he was referred to a doctor in Surigao City. But because of his history of travel to an area with a positive case of Covid-19 and the fact that he has a cough, the doctor automatically treated him as PUI,” Llacuna said.

He said as a matter of protocol, the patient was immediately referred to the CRH in Surigao City.

Llacuna said the patient was immediately treated at the Emergency Room of CRH due to difficulty in breathing but expired after more than an hour on the night of March 26.

A sample was taken from the patient before he died, he added.

“He was not even admitted to the CRH because he died while being treated in the Emergency Room. He was not a healthy individual because of his chronic renal failure,” Llacuna said.

He also pointed out that the medical personnel at the CRH treated the patient based on the protocol on Covid-19 because he was considered a PUI due to his travel history.

“He was treated on the safe side, even in the preparation of his bed. Anything can happen but based on his health history, the patient is no longer out from the blue or healthy individual. To start with, he is already a sick person,” Llacuna said.

He added that DOH-13 will wait for the result of the test of the sample sent.

“I ask the people of Caraga Region not to worry because we are doing our best. Even in the manner of the burying of the said PUI, we followed the protocol,” Llacuna said.

He added that the PUI was buried early morning on Friday after the personnel from CRH told the family the protocols.

In an advisory on Friday, CHR has recorded nine PUI patients, including the one who recently died.

Of the total number of PUIs, six already tested negative for Covid-19, five of whom have been discharged from the hospital. Source: Philippines News Agency