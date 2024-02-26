Puerto Princesa woos Japanese investors for planetarium project

PUERTO: Japanese investors are currently in this city to assess the viability of a project that aims to help cultivate local youths' interest in science while creating another tourist attraction. Representatives of GoTo Corporation will engage in discussions about potentially financing the equipment needed for the local government's PHP50-million planetarium project, the city government disclosed on Monday. Mayor Lucilo Bayron told reporters that the Japanese are interested in financing the interior fittings of the planetarium once the construction of the building is complete. 'They are looking to finance all the internal equipment… including the air conditioning, chairs and other fixtures, etc. We will only fund the construction of the building itself,' he said in Filipino. Bayron said GoTo Corporation is among the investors keen on participating in the planetarium's development, a project that is part of the city government's broader vision. This includes the construction of a large convention center a nd the introduction of cable cars to link the Environmental Estate in Barangay Sta. Lucia with downtown Puerto Princesa. Earlier, he said the planetarium was designed to simulate the night sky for educational, entertainment, and research purposes. It will feature a domed ceiling onto which images of stars, planets, and other celestial objects are projected. Bayron said this immersive environment will allow visitors to observe astronomical phenomena and learn about the universe, constellations, space exploration, and celestial navigation. Planetariums use sophisticated projection equipment and software to recreate the night sky at various times and locations, making it a valuable tool for teaching astronomy and inspiring interest in the sciences. Source: Philippines News Agency