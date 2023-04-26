Publication of 2022 Annual Report of Azerion Group N.V.

Amsterdam, 26 April 2023 – Azerion has published its annual report and audited financial results for the full year 2022 for Azerion Group N.V.. The Annual Report can be found at https://www.azerion.com/ reports/.

Following the legal merger between Azerion Group N.V. and Azerion Holding B.V. effective as of 1 January 2023, Azerion Group N.V. absorbed all rights and obligations of Azerion Holding B.V.. The financial statements published in the annual report and full year figures are those of the surviving entity Azerion Group N.V..

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

