Public warned vs. solicitants using names of bishops

An official of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on Wednesday warned the faithful against scammers who are using names of some bishops or their dioceses.

Fr. Marvin Mejia, CBCP secretary-general, urged the public to be very vigilant against this scheme of unscrupulous individuals asking donations supposedly for projects of the church.

Beware of a scam going on, targeting some bishops and their contacts: scammers asking donations for some bogus projects in the dioceses by fraudulently using the name of some bishops or his diocese, Mejia said in a statement.

Mejia cited the case of Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, who reported to the CBCP about the fraudulent act using his name.

Bp. Jose Colin M. Bagaforo of the Diocese of Kidapawan has reported to the CBCP that some of his friends had been victims of this evil scheme using his name, he said.

Mejia urged the faithful to be cautious and double-check with the concerned bishop or his office in case they receive such requests.

He said inquiries may also be coursed through the CBCP General Secretariat.

For his part, Bagaforo, who is also the National Director of NASSA/Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the CBCP also issued the warning since his friends have been duped into giving huge amounts.

He urged the people to double check and talk to the bishops if they receive such solicitation.

Warning to everyone. Scammers are using my name and other bishop soliciting donations through bank deposits, the Catholic prelate in a statement posted on the Facebook page of NASSA/Caritas Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency