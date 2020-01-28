Public warned vs. Mindanao railway investment solicitation scam

Individuals or groups found soliciting investments for the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) would be prosecuted "to the full extent of the law" once caught, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Tuesday.

In an advisory, the DOTr warned the public against scammers using the name of President Rodrigo Duterte to solicit money purportedly for the MRP, a project financed through official development assistance from China.

We also clarify that the President does not allow his name to be mentioned in any activity to solicit/offer investments for the Mindanao Railway Project, the advisory read.

The DOTr advised the public to report such activities to the agency for investigation.

The PHP81.69billion MRP is one of the flagship projects under the Duterte administration.

Its TagumDavaoDigos segment of the 100kilometer line is expected to reduce travel time from Tagum City, Davao del Norte to Digos City, Davao del Sur from 2.5 hours to 1.3 hours.

Earlier this month, DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said they expect the TagumDavao line to start partial operations by the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Philippines News agency