Public urged to help fight vs. grass fires in Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Norte's Provincial Resiliency Office has called on the public's help to prevent grassfires this summer.

Marcel Tabije, head of the Provincial Resiliency Office, made the appeal on Monday after the Bureau of Fire Protection recorded 23 fire incidents from February to March 6 this year.

The fire incidents included grass and forest fires in Batac City and the towns of Vintar, Sarrat, Currimao, Marcos, Wanna, Piddig, Paoay and Nueva Era.

'We urge the public to be vigilant and report it immediately to the BFP if you happen to see a grassfire incident,' said Tabije, adding that most of the wildfires were caused by human activities like burning agricultural farm wastes or throwing cigarette butts in grassy areas.

Aside from limited manpower, provincial fire Marshall Claire Simbol said the BFP currently lacks forest fire fighting equipment and a jet shooter backpack.

She also recommended to local authorities the installation of radio towers in isolated areas to ensure quick response in case of wildfires.

'Because of the dry season, fire can happen even with just a little friction,' said Simbol, adding that the top causes of fire include open flame, lighted cigarette butts, electrical ignition, and overheated appliances.

The BFP is also calling on concerned authorities to fix low-lying telecom lines and intensify road clearing operations as illegally parked vehicles and low-hanging lines may cause delayed response from firefighters

Source: Philippines News Agency