Public transport group members in Bulacan receive food packs

total of 13,948 members of a transport group in this province who were affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Monday received food packs from the provincial government and the private sector.

Governor Daniel Fernando led the distribution of sacks of rice and frozen chickens to the members of the Bulacan Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (BFJODA).

The SM super malls also provided relief goods to the public transport sector.

Fernando said the distribution of food assistance to the jeepney drivers is part of the provincial government’s intensified response in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeepney, tricycle and UV Express drivers whose livelihood was affected by the pandemic received “kalinga packs” through the SM Bulacan Malls in Marilao, Baliwag, Pulilan, and San Jose Del Monte.

Each pack contained five kilos of rice and other food essentials all stuffed in an eco-bag.

Apart from the transport sector, marginalized communities in Bulacan were likewise benefited by the relief distribution.

“The kalinga packs distribution effort is a part of Operation Tulong Express, a social program of SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets. It aims to address the needs of communities during calamities and crisis. Its implementation includes close coordination with SM City Mall Administration employees and volunteers,” Gladiz May Latiza, SM Marilao public relations officer, said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency