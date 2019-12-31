Public told to keep city roads open on New Year’s Eve

The Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) here is reminding residents that public roads should be vacated during the New Year's Eve celebration.

It has become a practice for some villages here to occupy the streets and roads to conduct New Year gatherings, said Jeck Conlu, PSTMO head, in an interview Monday.

Let us keep the roads open. What we are doing is we close our roads every New Year's Eve so we appeal to them. If our patrols happen to pass along the closed roads, you will be apprehended, he warned.

The PSTMO patrol will be checking the villages and national roads to assure that no group or individuals violate the mandate. Last year, Conlu said 11 villages in the city were apprehended and told to open the roads.

He also reminded the public to only use firecracker designated zones which are located far from residential and other establishments.

This is in line with the target of Mayor Jerry Trenas to have a zero firecracker-related incident this year, Conlu said.

Conlu added that firecracker zones are located in public and district plazas in this city and those who will fail to follow will be apprehended and their items confiscated.

As of Monday, the city has recorded no firecracker-related incident.

We hope to sustain this with the help of our village officials. The village officials will designate firecracker zones and these should be on plazas, 100 meters away from residential houses, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency