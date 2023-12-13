PTTC, food firm partner to help retirees engage in entrepreneurship

MANILA: The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and listed food manufacturing company Monde Nissin Corp. have partnered to equip the firm's retirees with entrepreneurial skills that will help them transition into their careers. On Wednesday, PTTC and Monde Nissin signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the latter's Monde Nissin University-School of Lifelong Learning. The MOA was signed by the PTTC Executive Director Nelly Dillera and Monde Nissin People and Culture director Luz Mercurio. Monde Nissin tapped the PTTC to provide the necessary expertise and capability building interventions to help its retiring employees transition into competitive entrepreneurs. The first training program will begin in March 2024. 'Being the first of its kind, we aim to enrich Monde Nissin University's School of Lifelong Learning by providing skills development programs that will support the would-be retirees of the company,' Mercurio said. The School of Lifelong Learni ng aims to expand the skills of Monde Nissin employees that they will need beyond their tenure at the company. The program will provide retirees with the financial skills needed to explore entrepreneurship in retirement. The PTTC will base the training program in its ASCEND Budding Pathway, one of its Enterprise Learning Pathways. The program will also make use of a combination of classroom-style sessions, virtual learning platforms, mentorship and coaching programs, and hands-on practical expertise to develop both technical expertise and leadership abilities of the soon-to-be retirees for their career advancement. Source: Philippines News Agency