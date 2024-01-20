PTFoMS to host welcome dinner for UNSR Irene Khan

MANILA: The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) will host a welcome dinner for United Nations Special Rapporteur (UNSR) on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan. In a statement issued on Saturday, the PTFoMS said the welcome dinner will be attended by heads and representatives of various government agencies and the media. 'The welcome dinner would serve as a platform for open dialogue and exchange of ideas, reinforcing the Philippines' dedication to maintaining a dynamic and open environment for media and expression,' it said. The PTFoMS will be joined by the Publishers Association of the Phillipines, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the Office of the National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año for the welcome dinner. Khan will make an official visit to the Philippines on Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 to observe the rights to freedom of expression in the country. She will meet with civil society, human rights organizations, media organizations, experts and academics, and othe r stakeholders to get information about the status of the national normative framework, media freedom, internet freedom, and freedom of expression. The PTFoMS said that it is 'fully prepared' for Khan's visit. 'The PTFoMS said the visit is a welcome opportunity to showcase the nation's commitment to openness, transparency, and its vibrant media community highlighted by everyone's right to freely express their opinion,' it said. 'In response to Ms. Khan's specific requests, numerous meetings have been arranged with key institutions, demonstrating the PTFoMS's commitment to ensuring that her visit aligns with her mandate and objectives.' PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez has collaborated with various partner agencies to accommodate Khan's requests for meetings with her chosen state institutions and government bodies. As the primary coordinator for Khan's visit, the PTFoMS said it has facilitated several meetings across different regions, including Baguio City, Cebu, and Tacloban to en sure 'a broad representation of the Filipino's diverse voice.' Some of the agencies that will meet with Khan are the Justice and Local Government departments, Philippine Human Rights Committee, Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, Supreme Court, House of Representatives and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples. Gutierrez expressed optimism that the visit would reinforce the country's standing as a strong advocate for the respect for human rights, freedom of expression and international humanitarian laws. "The government remains steadfast in its efforts to foster an environment where anyone can freely express their opinion without fear," he said in a statement. Source: Philippines News Agency